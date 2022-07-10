First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 441 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 22,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $116.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.