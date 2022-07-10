First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 5,112 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AES by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,000,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,920,000 after buying an additional 1,564,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:AES opened at $21.50 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AES (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.