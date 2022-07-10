First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 6,864 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 137.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $101.49 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

