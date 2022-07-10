First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 964 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 1.07% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

XPH stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $53.82.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

