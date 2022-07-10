First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,380,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 868.9% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,776,000 after purchasing an additional 232,455 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

