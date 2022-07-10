First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $44.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10.

