First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.92.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.13. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

