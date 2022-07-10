First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,885.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

