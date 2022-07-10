First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

