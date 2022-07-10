First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,293,000 after buying an additional 249,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,673,000 after purchasing an additional 120,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,138,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

