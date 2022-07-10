First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.09 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $389.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.48 and a 200-day moving average of $447.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.