First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

