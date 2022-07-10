First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

