First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

