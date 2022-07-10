First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,094 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

