First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.32.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

