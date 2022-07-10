First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

