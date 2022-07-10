First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $912,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $181.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average is $202.11.

