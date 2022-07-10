First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $992,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $131.95 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

