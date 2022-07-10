First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $102.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

