First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,247 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,990,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

