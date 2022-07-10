First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at $37,861,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,705 shares of company stock valued at $32,597,278. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $279.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.21. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $281.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

