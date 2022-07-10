First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.

NYSE:GPN opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

