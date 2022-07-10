First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

BA opened at $139.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average of $174.32. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.