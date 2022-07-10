First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,799 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $8,299,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,204,520 shares in the company, valued at $340,992,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 546,000 shares of company stock worth $57,326,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

