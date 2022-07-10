First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 403 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 372,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,995 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $92.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

