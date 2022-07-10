First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,135 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,702 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in HP by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,193 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.11 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

