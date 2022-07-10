First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 64,094 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,094 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $95.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

