First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 861 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.
MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
