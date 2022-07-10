First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 89 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.48 and a 200 day moving average of $246.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

