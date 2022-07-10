First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

Shares of ASML opened at $452.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $522.24 and a 200 day moving average of $617.57. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

