First National Corp MA ADV Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,609,000 after buying an additional 61,733 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,506,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 110,272 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,566,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after buying an additional 97,265 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,377,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,224,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

