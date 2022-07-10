First National Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 74,296 Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEMY. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Femasys by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,752 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Femasys by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Femasys alerts:

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Femasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 733.65%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Femasys Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Femasys Profile (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.