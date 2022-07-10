First National Corp MA ADV Takes $205,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

FUTY stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64.

