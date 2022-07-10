First National Corp MA ADV Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $420.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

