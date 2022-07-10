Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $243,150.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $99.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 0.54. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

