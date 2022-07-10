FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,264.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,548.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

