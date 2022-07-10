Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 0.74. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.