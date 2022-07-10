FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $230,400.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,041,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,958,810.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $426,690.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $115,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $113,619.00.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $428.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.96.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FTC Solar by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.09.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

