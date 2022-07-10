Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GENC stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 million, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

