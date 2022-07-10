Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.14.

Shares of GNRC opened at $230.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.19 and its 200-day moving average is $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

