General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,558 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 64,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

