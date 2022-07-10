General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 603.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

