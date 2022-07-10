GFG Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $235,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 417,473 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SPOT opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
