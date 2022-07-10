GFG Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $235,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 417,473 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.

Spotify Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.