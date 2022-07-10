GFG Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,600 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONQ opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,306,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,632,815.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,969,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,378. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

