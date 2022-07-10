GFG Capital LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

