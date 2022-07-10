GFG Capital LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Shares of BYM stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.