GFG Capital LLC Takes Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,912 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,796,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,846 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 948,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 671,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 920,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 51,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.