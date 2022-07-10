Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stake Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

URA stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

