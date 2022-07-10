GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 1,991 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at $15,407,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16.

GoDaddy stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

