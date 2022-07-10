GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 1,991 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at $15,407,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16.
GoDaddy stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.
GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.